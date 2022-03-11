IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,622 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,037 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in HP by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in HP by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Shares of HP stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $39.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average is $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,909 shares of company stock worth $6,937,612. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

