IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 172,800 shares, a growth of 260.8% from the February 13th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGAC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IG Acquisition by 11,014.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 31,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IG Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IG Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IG Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IG Acquisition by 83.3% during the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IG Acquisition stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. IG Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

