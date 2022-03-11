IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,095.50 ($14.35).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IGG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,210 ($15.85) target price on shares of IG Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) price target on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of IGG opened at GBX 759.50 ($9.95) on Friday. IG Group has a twelve month low of GBX 698 ($9.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 960 ($12.58). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 792.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 811.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 7.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a GBX 12.96 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In other news, insider Charlie Rozes acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 725 ($9.50) per share, for a total transaction of £36,250 ($47,497.38). Also, insider June Felix acquired 6,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 772 ($10.12) per share, for a total transaction of £49,994.72 ($65,506.71).

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

