IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.57

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.57 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 29.40 ($0.39). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 24.90 ($0.33), with a volume of 3,939,797 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on IGas Energy from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 60 ($0.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a market cap of £31.28 million and a PE ratio of -1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36.

In related news, insider Stephen Bowler purchased 3,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £463.95 ($607.90).

IGas Energy Company Profile (LON:IGAS)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

