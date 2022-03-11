Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.46

Shares of Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as high as C$0.47. Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 18,600 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46.
About Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.