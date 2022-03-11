ImageCoin (IMG) Price Reaches $0.0057 on Major Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $69,918.33 and approximately $57,094.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 52.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,247,104 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

