Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 6,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 155,413 shares.The stock last traded at $26.00 and had previously closed at $26.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 4th quarter worth $1,050,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Immunocore by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 355,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,158,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 4th quarter worth $826,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 237,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 159,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

