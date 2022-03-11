Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 6,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 155,413 shares.The stock last traded at $26.00 and had previously closed at $26.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63.
About Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)
Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.
