ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ImmunoGen in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IMGN. TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

IMGN stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $14,357,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $28,652,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 220,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 159,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,841,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

