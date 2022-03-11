Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 135 ($1.77) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Impact Healthcare REIT stock opened at GBX 112.20 ($1.47) on Friday. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 106 ($1.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 122.20 ($1.60). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 115.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 116.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market cap of £432.81 million and a P/E ratio of 11.20.

About Impact Healthcare REIT

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

