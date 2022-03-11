Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 135 ($1.77) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.32% from the stock’s previous close.
Impact Healthcare REIT stock opened at GBX 112.20 ($1.47) on Friday. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 106 ($1.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 122.20 ($1.60). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 115.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 116.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market cap of £432.81 million and a P/E ratio of 11.20.
