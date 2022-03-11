Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMBBY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of IMBBY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.14. 135,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,586. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.642 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

