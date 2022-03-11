India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Trading Up 0.3%

India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 104.50 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 101.25 ($1.33). Approximately 96,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 255,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.90 ($1.32).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of India Capital Growth Fund in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 118.46. The company has a market capitalization of £97.81 million and a P/E ratio of 1.95.

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

