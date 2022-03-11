Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Update

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the February 13th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IFNNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($52.39) to €48.40 ($52.61) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.20) to €5.55 ($6.03) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.99.

Infineon Technologies stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.96. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.2134 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Infineon Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.07%.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

