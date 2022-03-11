Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the February 13th total of 335,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 533,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Infobird stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. Infobird has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFBD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Infobird in the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Infobird in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Infobird during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infobird during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Infobird by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Infobird Co, Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

