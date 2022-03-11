Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,866 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Infosys were worth $10,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Infosys by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter worth $62,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter worth $151,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.91.

Shares of Infosys stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.98. 227,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,541,897. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32. The company has a market cap of $100.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.91. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

