Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Up 3.3%

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.76 and last traded at $63.65. 3,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 265,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.62.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NGVT. StockNews.com upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average of $73.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 2.08.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 8.49%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingevity by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 11.5% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the third quarter valued at $230,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

