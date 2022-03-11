Ink (INK) Hits Market Cap of $397,308.33

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Ink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Ink has a market cap of $397,308.33 and $26,204.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00046817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.40 or 0.06575712 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,126.42 or 0.99745510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042137 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

