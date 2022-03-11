InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Gap Up to $38.34

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.34, but opened at $39.88. InMode shares last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 5,863 shares trading hands.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.98.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in InMode by 432.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,260,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $160,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in InMode by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124,466 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $220,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in InMode by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $182,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in InMode by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $152,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in InMode by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,653,921 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $116,734,000 after acquiring an additional 814,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

