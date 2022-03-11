Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Trading 3.4% Higher

Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $6.92. 4,446 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 106,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTV. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Innovid from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Innovid in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Innovid from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Innovid in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovid in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Innovid in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovid in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Innovid in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Innovid in the fourth quarter valued at $1,111,000.

About Innovid (NYSE:CTV)

Innovid Inc provides independent connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. Innovid Inc, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp 2, is based in NEW YORK.

