Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Chairman Sells $230,500.00 in Stock

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) Chairman Dan Mondor sold 50,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

INSG traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 763,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,005. The firm has a market cap of $445.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.62. Inseego Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $72.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.19 million. Inseego’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inseego in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 126,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 17,558 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 810,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 36,961 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 149,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

