Insider Buying: Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Buys 80,000 Shares of Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) Director Jessica Hopfield bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $502,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BLI traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $5.12. 1,213,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,272,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,459,000 after buying an additional 1,726,872 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,395 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 588.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,177,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,546,000 after purchasing an additional 831,935 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,150,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,502,000 after purchasing an additional 792,780 shares during the period. 69.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLI shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

About Berkeley Lights (Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.