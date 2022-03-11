Insider Buying: Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Buys 80,000 Shares of Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) Director Jessica Hopfield bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $502,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:BLI traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $5.12. 1,213,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $55.50.
Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLI shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.
About Berkeley Lights (Get Rating)
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
