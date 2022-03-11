Insider Buying: BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) CEO Purchases 13,117 Shares of Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) CEO Trevor Baldwin purchased 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $333,302.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BRP traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.50. 434,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,391. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 130.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.98.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BRP Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,936,000 after buying an additional 257,680 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BRP Group by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 24,471 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $852,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.