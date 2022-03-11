Insider Buying: Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI – Get Rating) insider Peter R. Harris bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £33,800 ($44,287.21).

Northbridge Industrial Services stock opened at GBX 166 ($2.18) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.30 million and a P/E ratio of -332.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 169.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 158.65. Northbridge Industrial Services plc has a 52 week low of GBX 92.08 ($1.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 185 ($2.42). The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.61%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services in a report on Thursday.

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

