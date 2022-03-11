Insider Selling: Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) CEO Sells 35,643 Shares of Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) CEO David J. Stetson sold 35,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $4,247,219.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
AMR stock traded down $3.93 on Friday, hitting $132.73. The company had a trading volume of 699,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,824. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.
AMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (Get Rating)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
