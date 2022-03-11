Insider Selling: Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) CEO Sells 35,643 Shares of Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) CEO David J. Stetson sold 35,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $4,247,219.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AMR stock traded down $3.93 on Friday, hitting $132.73. The company had a trading volume of 699,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,824. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

AMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

