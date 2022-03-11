Insider Selling: Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) COO Sells 16,979 Shares of Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 16,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $2,030,009.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:AMR traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.73. The company had a trading volume of 699,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,824. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.00) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth about $135,000. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

