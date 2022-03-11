Insider Selling: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) CFO Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AJG stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $153.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $120.04 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.09.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,141,000 after buying an additional 275,780 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $1,944,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AJG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

