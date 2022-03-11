Insider Selling: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) CFO Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of AJG stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $153.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $120.04 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.09.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,141,000 after buying an additional 275,780 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $1,944,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on AJG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.32.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.
