Insider Selling: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) VP Sells 42,600 Shares of Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $6,732,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AJG stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $153.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $120.04 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.09.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.