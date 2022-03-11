Insider Selling: Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Sells 81,287 Shares of Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,054,935.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Pbra, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $2,774,454.40.

MNRL stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.87. 654,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,466. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNRL. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,140,000 after acquiring an additional 224,462 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 24,302 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,362,000. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.