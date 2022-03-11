Insider Selling: Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Insider Sells 7,769 Shares of Stock

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,236,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,862. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $93.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 35.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 15.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,306,000 after purchasing an additional 128,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 34.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,275,000 after purchasing an additional 195,006 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

