Insider Selling: Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) CTO Sells 6,639 Shares of Stock

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $73,029.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FSR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.03. 4,904,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,743,460. Fisker Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 448,896.19% and a negative return on equity of 34.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fisker by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,034,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,579,000 after buying an additional 1,277,005 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Fisker by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,166,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,999,000 after buying an additional 1,321,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fisker by 22.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,853,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,448,000 after buying an additional 701,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fisker by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,313,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,117,000 after buying an additional 34,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Fisker by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,142,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,428,000 after buying an additional 1,338,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

