Insider Selling: International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) CEO Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $2,661,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Lisy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Robert Lisy sold 5,531 shares of International Money Express stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $85,730.50.

On Friday, December 17th, Robert Lisy sold 22,873 shares of International Money Express stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $363,909.43.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Robert Lisy sold 24,812 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $399,969.44.

Shares of IMXI stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $17.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,306. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $688.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.03% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in International Money Express by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,823,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,853,000 after purchasing an additional 346,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Money Express by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,704,000 after purchasing an additional 66,185 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in International Money Express by 31.1% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 238,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in International Money Express by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after buying an additional 73,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Money Express has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

