Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $307,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE IRM traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.53. 1,649,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,754. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.73. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 97,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,364,000. Invst LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on IRM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

