Insider Selling: IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) CFO Sells 19,391 Shares of Stock

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) CFO James C. Gerber sold 19,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $93,270.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IronNet stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.02. 2,180,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,911,001. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88. IronNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IronNet, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRNT. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IronNet in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IronNet by 13,407.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About IronNet (Get Rating)

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

