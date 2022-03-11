Insider Selling: Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CFO Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $87,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of KLR stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,079. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $268.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 33.33% and a negative net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $90.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

KLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kaleyra by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,567,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after buying an additional 280,662 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,271,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kaleyra by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after buying an additional 164,021 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Kaleyra by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 311,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kaleyra by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 430,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 260,238 shares during the last quarter. 35.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

