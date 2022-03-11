Insider Selling: KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:KALV traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 206,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,360. The stock has a market cap of $376.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.82. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $36.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KALV shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 368.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 100,660.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

