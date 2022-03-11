Insider Selling: Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) COO Sells 10,991 Shares of Stock

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $837,843.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:LPI traded down $3.37 on Friday, reaching $73.01. 632,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 3.87. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The company had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 29.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPI. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth $177,629,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after buying an additional 304,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,352,000 after purchasing an additional 259,274 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,855,000 after purchasing an additional 166,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

