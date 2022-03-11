Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Sells 4,686 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) VP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $262,837.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.86. The stock had a trading volume of 680,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average is $67.26. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $85.45.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSCC. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

About Lattice Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.