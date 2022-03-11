Insider Selling: Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CAO Sells 1,900 Shares of Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:LYV traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,238,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,353. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.18 and its 200-day moving average is $105.98.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $108,086,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.