Insider Selling: MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) EVP Sells 69,778 Shares of Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 69,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $34,191.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MIXT stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.03. 9,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,538. The company has a market capitalization of $291.63 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.92. MiX Telematics Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

MIXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,312,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after purchasing an additional 174,343 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 102.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

