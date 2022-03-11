Insider Selling: NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Insider Sells 3,669 Shares of Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) insider Pritesh Shah sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total transaction of $261,196.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pritesh Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NovoCure alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Pritesh Shah sold 5,294 shares of NovoCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $368,197.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded down $3.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.08. The stock had a trading volume of 593,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,204. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $59.57 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.00.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

NVCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth about $65,187,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,349,000 after acquiring an additional 36,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure (Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.