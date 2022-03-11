Insider Selling: Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) EVP Sells 11,638 Shares of Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $96,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OSCR traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,889. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $496.07 million during the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter worth $7,222,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at about $1,174,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at about $2,756,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at about $3,902,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

