Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Sells 4,001 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $5.82 on Friday, reaching $546.03. 1,175,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,343. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $520.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.42 and a beta of 1.31. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $598.96.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,084 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.