Insider Selling: Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CEO Sells 2,415 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $14,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ RMNI traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 362,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $11.52.
Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a net margin of 15.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMNI. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
About Rimini Street (Get Rating)
Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rimini Street (RMNI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.