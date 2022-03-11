Insider Selling: Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CEO Sells 2,415 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $14,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ RMNI traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 362,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a net margin of 15.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conifer Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,569,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,937 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 376.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 134,685 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMNI. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Rimini Street (Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

