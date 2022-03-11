Insider Selling: Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CFO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $204,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Teradata stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.25. 893,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,326. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.79. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. Teradata had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDC. Barclays lowered their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.
Teradata Company Profile (Get Rating)
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.
