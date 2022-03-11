Insider Selling: Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CFO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $204,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Teradata stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.25. 893,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,326. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.79. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. Teradata had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,132,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,348,000 after purchasing an additional 86,588 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Teradata by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,454,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,727,000 after purchasing an additional 163,061 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Teradata by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,314,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,084,000 after purchasing an additional 171,555 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,158,000 after purchasing an additional 682,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,637,000 after purchasing an additional 92,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDC. Barclays lowered their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

