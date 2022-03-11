Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,072,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,827,000 after buying an additional 762,866 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,772,000 after purchasing an additional 150,886 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 262,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,183,000 after purchasing an additional 148,528 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,655,000 after purchasing an additional 134,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 455,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,946,000 after purchasing an additional 131,828 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $222.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.50. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $159.18 and a one year high of $286.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.38.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 8,342 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,002,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 13,292 shares of company stock worth $3,206,574 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. Bank of America started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.60.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

