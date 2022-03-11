Insured Finance Price Hits $0.0140 on Major Exchanges (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $449,619.73 and approximately $5,322.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,037,591 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

