Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.77

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 3495 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IAS shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 157.1% during the third quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,387,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,705 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,956,000 after purchasing an additional 499,379 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 8.3% during the third quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,476,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 113,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 346.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after purchasing an additional 866,862 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $20,580,000.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

