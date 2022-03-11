Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,117 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $45.83. The stock had a trading volume of 27,072,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,900,473. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $186.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

