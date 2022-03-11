Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $76 billion-$76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.94 billion.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.83.

INTC stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $190.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 4,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

