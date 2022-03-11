Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $279,839.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $128,863.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,654 shares of company stock worth $522,401. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NTLA. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.74.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $65.91 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.28.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

