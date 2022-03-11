Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Downgraded by Itau BBA Securities to Market Perform

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.20% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercorp Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE IFS opened at $33.59 on Friday. Intercorp Financial Services has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $34.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $253.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 804.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 55,944 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

